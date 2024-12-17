Arne Slot was unhappy with a narrow Champions League victory at Girona last week, but on Saturday the Dutchman was delighted with their resilience in a 2-2 draw against Fulham after his 10-man team twice fought back from a goal down.

Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool, who remain top of the Premier League standings, with Jota netting an 86th-minute equaliser to send the Anfield faithful into a frenzy.

Slot says: “I think it’s exactly the opposite from the Girona game, where I was pleased with the result [1-0], but not with the performance. “Now I’m very, very, very happy about the performance. Couldn’t have asked for more.

“Of course, not with the result, because if you drop points in a home game against Fulham that’s definitely not what you expect and what you want, but being two times a goal down, so many things go against you, except for one thing, that is our players and our fans, they were outstanding.”