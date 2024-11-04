BY PETER HALL
A sensational trademark strike from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton on Saturday, a win that moved Arne Slot’s team two points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Brighton started brightly on an Anfield ground where they have a good recent record, taking a deserved lead in the 14th minute after Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu rifled a stunning effort into the far corner.
Liverpool struggled to create any openings of note in the first half but came flying out the traps after the break, dragging themselves level in the 69th minute through Cody Gakpo, before Salah completed the turnaround three minutes later.
With their two main title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, both losing to Newcastle and Bournemouth respectively, Liverpool overtook the champions to climb to the summit.
A superb solo run and shot from Darwin Nunez lifted the home crowd, but Kadioglu’s first ever Premier League goal silenced the famous Kop Stand, a sensational strike for a player who normally operates as a left-back.
Brighton could not cope with wave after wave of Liverpool attacks in the second half, with Gakpo’s cross evading everyone and ending up in the net breaking their resistance.
The goal that won it and nearly lifted the roof off Anfield, however, is the type of shot Liverpool supporters have seen many times before, as Salah cut inside onto his left foot and curled a sumptuous strike into the net.
And Slot couldn’t be happier, saying: “The second goal was a Mo Salah special. It’s not the first and not the last time he will score from that position…”
Cody and Salah seal a comeback victory against Brighton 🙌 #LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/1QlCFndJoO— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2024
