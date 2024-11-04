A sensational trademark strike from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton on Saturday, a win that moved Arne Slot’s team two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Brighton started brightly on an Anfield ground where they have a good recent record, taking a deserved lead in the 14th minute after Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu rifled a stunning effort into the far corner.

Liverpool struggled to create any openings of note in the first half but came flying out the traps after the break, dragging themselves level in the 69th minute through Cody Gakpo, before Salah completed the turnaround three minutes later.

SPECIAL: Coach Arne Slot

With their two main title rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, both losing to Newcastle and Bournemouth respectively, Liverpool overtook the champions to climb to the summit.