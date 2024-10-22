Heel bo on the Premier League log, Liverpool coach Arne Slot is a man on an extended honeymoon period at the club. Since taking over from Jurgen Klopp at the start of the current season, Slot has won 10 out of the 11 games they’ve played in all competitions to date.

And after klapping Chelsea 2-1 in the pick of the weekend Premier League action on Sunday, Slot credits his Virgil van Dijk-led defence for his team being so gevaarlik. The Dutch mentor says: “We defended so strong through the whole team. “There was an incredible work rate [on defence against Chelsea].”

His men have conceded only three goals in the league all season and remain on top of the table with 21 points after eight matches, one ahead of champions Manchester City. Former England defender turned pundit Micah Richards says Slot brought “a bit of calmness”, telling Sky Sports: “Defensively Liverpool look more solid. Under Jurgen Klopp it was amazing to watch, but as defenders you could be exposed. “The timing which defenders drop back and push up is a lot more balanced.”