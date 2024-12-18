Arne Slot will not be on the touchline during Liverpool’s League Cup quarterfinal clash with Southampton at St Mary’s at 10pm tonight, but the Dutch manager says hy is min gespin. Slot will be serving a touchline ban after receiving his third yellow card of the season during Liverpool’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Fulham at the weekend.

But he says: “If you are suspended in Holland you’re not allowed to be in and around the dressing room or do media. This is a lighter version of suspension. “I’d say I’m used to it but this is the first time I am suspended. I’m still able to do the things I want to do. The least impact you have on your team is during the 45 minutes and the most is during half-time and before the game. “The ideal situation is I would be on the sidelines but I got a yellow, which I probably deserved as well, so yes, this happens.”

Liverpool will come up against a Southampton side in crisis, having sacked manager Russell Martin shortly after a 5-0 drubbing at home to Tottenham left them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. Their U21 coach Simon Rusk is expected to be in charge. In tonight’s other action, Arsenal host Crystal Palace at 9.30pm. Arsenal will be wary of Crystal Palace’s ex-factor, with former Gunners Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah out to shoot down their ou pals.

But while defender Holding will be out to prove to the Gunners that they made a mistake by letting him go, and Nketiah having an appeltjie to skil in front of goal, the match will be really personal for Palace playmaker Ebereche Eze. EMOTIONAL VISIT: Palace’s Eberechi Eze Let go by Arsenal as a laaitie, Eze told the Independent in 2020: “I was 13 [when they let me go]. That was the worst one. “I remember crying in my room for a solid week, my mum telling me that it’s going to be OK but not being able to get over it.