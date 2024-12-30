Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined for more than two months after an operation on a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta said over the weekend.

Following their 1-0 win over Ipswich on Friday, Arteta revealed: “He [Saka] had a procedure, everything went well but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks.”

Pressed on a more precise timeline, Arteta added: “I think it will be more than two months. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so of mobility... let’s see, it’s very difficult to say.”

Saka has scored five goals and had 10 assists in the league this season as one of Arsenal's creators-in-chief. The 23-year-old was forced off in their match against Crystal Palace earlier this month and left the stadium on crutches.