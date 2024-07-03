Coach Steve Borthwick has put faith in the bulk of his English starting team that klapped Japan 52-17 in a one-off Test, to go out and beat the All Blacks in their backyard for the first time in 21 years.
Borthwick’s only changes to the starting lineup for Saturday are in the front row with loosehead prop Joe Marler replacing Bevan Rodd, while tighthead Will Stuart starts ahead of Dan Cole, who drops to the bench.
Of ending the Roses’ 21-year drought in New Zealand, coach Borthwick says: “It doesn’t get more challenging than playing New Zealand at home, but it’s exactly where we want to be.”
There's only one @JoeMarler 🤪#WearTheRose | @O2 pic.twitter.com/17oNQrUkGu— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 29, 2024
England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell, 8 Ben Earl, 7 Sam Underhill, 6. Chandler Cunningham-South, 5 George Martin, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Will Stuart, 2 Jamie George (captain), 1 Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Ollie Sleightholme.