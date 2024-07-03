Coach Steve Borthwick has put faith in the bulk of his English starting team that klapped Japan 52-17 in a one-off Test, to go out and beat the All Blacks in their backyard for the first time in 21 years.

Borthwick’s only changes to the starting lineup for Saturday are in the front row with loosehead prop Joe Marler replacing Bevan Rodd, while tighthead Will Stuart starts ahead of Dan Cole, who drops to the bench.