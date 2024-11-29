Ilkay Gundogan admits defeat at Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday at 6pm could end Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge as they scramble to end their poor run of form. City squandered a 3-0 lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday to draw 3-3 - following five consecutive defeats in all competitions.

For the first time in what was the 942nd game of his managerial career, manager Pep Guardiola saw his side fail to win a match after leading by three goals. City have won the past four Premier League titles but are already eight points behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool following three straight defeats in the English top flight. And German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says verloor this Sunday and it’s tickets. He explains: “To stay in the title race, probably yes, [it’s a game City can’t afford to lose], because 11 points would be a huge gap.

“Anfield is always tough, no matter the situation. We’ve struggled in recent years going there and we know Liverpool are a great team full of confidence right now. “It’s going to be as tough as it is possible to be but that sums up the situation right now. It seems we have to go through this season the toughest way possible.” Liverpool, meanwhile, klapped Champions League holders Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday night and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher reckons they have to be on their toes against City.