Liverpool coach Arne Slot believes Reds fans shouldn’t start paaping after they lost 1-0 to Preston North End in their first pre-season match at the weekend. The Reds were beaten 1-0 by the Championship side thanks to a Robbie Brady goal at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool.

And despite losing his first match in charge of the team, Slot is min gespin. With the Reds next facing La Liga’s Real Betis in the US this Saturday, Slot tells the team’s website: “We are trying to implement the ideas and keep doing what we have done so well. Keeping the boys fit, that’s the first aim. “Those things are the first aim and then with all the players coming back I think the quality will definitely go up a lot as well and these two things – training sessions and boys coming back in – will help us to play even better than we did [on Friday].

WE’LL GET BETTER: Arne Slot He adds: “It’s only two weeks in so if it was that easy to bring and to implement all your ideas in two weeks, that would have been an ideal situation but it doesn’t work like this! “Like I said, the ones [players] who came in from the start, they are still fit now, they have had two weeks of training sessions and stayed fit during the game so are getting fitter and fitter. “But yeah, there are definitely more than a few areas where we have to improve but that will come with more sessions and it will definitely come when all the boys are in.”