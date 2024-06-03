BY MITCH PHILLIPS
Real Madrid won their 15th European Cup at a raucous Wembley on Saturday when they delivered another late surge to claim a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
With Dortmund having made, but spurned, several good chances, Real took control when Dani Carvajal headed in from a corner after 74 minutes and Vinicius Jr. fired home the second to break German hearts.
Victory secured the trophy for the sixth time in 11 seasons and it was Real’s 11th straight triumph in a European final – their last defeat coming against Aberdeen in the Cup Winners’ Cup 41 years ago.
They have now won the continent's most prestigious club competition more than twice as often as the next best team.
It was a record-extending fifth success as a coach for Carlo Ancelotti, who has also won the Champions League trophy twice as a player with AC Milan.
Ancelotti says: “I never get used to it, because it was difficult, very difficult, more than expected. “In the second half we were better - this is a dream that continues.”
Meanwhile Dortmund coach Edin Terzic chose to stay upbeat inspite of the loss and the German says: “Today we saw a Dortmund team that we want to see.
“We played a fantastic game and maybe deserved a bit more than to lose 2-0.
“We did a lot of things right but they had this killer instinct. They were ice cold and they are deserved champions.”