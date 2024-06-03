Real Madrid won their 15th European Cup at a raucous Wembley on Saturday when they delivered another late surge to claim a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

With Dortmund having made, but spurned, several good chances, Real took control when Dani Carvajal headed in from a corner after 74 minutes and Vinicius Jr. fired home the second to break German hearts.

Victory secured the trophy for the sixth time in 11 seasons and it was Real’s 11th straight triumph in a European final – their last defeat coming against Aberdeen in the Cup Winners’ Cup 41 years ago.

They have now won the continent's most prestigious club competition more than twice as often as the next best team.