Barely four months after leaving Stellenbosch FC for Mamelodi Sundowns, Iqraam Rayners will be back innie Kaap vanaand to face his former teammates.

Rayners and his log-leading Sundowns brasse face coach Steve Barker’s fourth-placed manskappe in a mouthwatering Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.

And Rayners, who is the league’s joint-top goal-scorer with four strikes, knows exactly what to expect from their hosts.

He says of facing his ex-brasse: “I know it’s going to be a tough one at Stellenbosch. It’s not going to be an easy one.