BY RYAN WILLIAMS
Barely four months after leaving Stellenbosch FC for Mamelodi Sundowns, Iqraam Rayners will be back innie Kaap vanaand to face his former teammates.
Rayners and his log-leading Sundowns brasse face coach Steve Barker’s fourth-placed manskappe in a mouthwatering Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.
And Rayners, who is the league’s joint-top goal-scorer with four strikes, knows exactly what to expect from their hosts.
He says of facing his ex-brasse: “I know it’s going to be a tough one at Stellenbosch. It’s not going to be an easy one.
“We will keep working hard in training and push each other on and off the field. It’s all about winning the game.”
Of his rich scoring form, Rayners adds: “I always get the opportunity to score goals and that’s thanks to the help I get from my teammates. I’m just happy to keep scoring and keep the momentum going.”