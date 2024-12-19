BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is ready to pak en waai at the club, he told football writer Henry Winter on Tuesday night, as he continues to be linked with a move away from the Premier League club.

On Sunday, United beat Manchester City 2-1, but Rashford, along with Alejandro Garnacho, was left out of the trip to the Etihad, with new manager Ruben Amorim saying his decision was about holding his players to high standards. This led to media reports that United were looking to verkoop the England forward, who has been at United since the age of seven, and the 27-year-old spoke on the subject while visiting his old school to hand out Christmas presents. He told Winter: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. “If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. “When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

He adds: “I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now. “I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot, that’s helped me grow as a player and as a person. HANG ON: Boss Ruben Amorim “So I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years.

“I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen.” Asked about Rashford’s comments ahead of tonight’s 10pm League Cup quarterfinal against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Amorim says he wants to keep the striker at the club. The Portuguese coach explains: “I don’t talk about the future, we talk about the present. We are better with Marcus Rashford. This kind of club needs big talents – and he is a big talent.”