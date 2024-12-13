PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who will compete in next year’s Club World Cup in the United States, named Portuguese Miguel Cardoso as their new manager on Tuesday after firing Manqoba Mngqithi.

It is the second coaching change in six months for the Pretoria club, owned by the family of Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe.

Cardoso, 52, is a former coach at Rio Ave in Portugal, Nantes in France, La Liga outfit Celta Vigo and AEK Athens.

Last season he took the Tunisian club Esperance to the African Champions League final but was fired in October after a poor start to the new season.