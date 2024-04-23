Manchester City players are “in the fridge” for two days as they try to deal with the demands of a packed fixture schedule, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

City, seeking their fourth league title in a row, are third on 71 points, two behind Arsenal and Liverpool with a game in hand ahead of their trip to Brighton on Thursday.

City ground out a 1-0 FA Cup semifinal win over Chelsea on Saturday with leading scorer Erling Haaland missing out due to fatigue.

Guardiola criticised the 72-hour recovery time his team had following last week’s penalty shootout defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.