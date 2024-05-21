BY ANDREW CAWTHORNE Pep Guardiola raised the prospect of leaving Manchester City on Sunday, mere minutes after steering the club to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title.

With six league titles in the last seven seasons, Guardiola, who arrived at City in 2016, says: “The reality is I am [now] closer to leaving than staying. “We have talked with the club – my feeling is that I want to stay now. “I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years – we will [have to] see.”

Of winning yet another league title with the Citizens, Guardiola says: “We competed incredibly well again and at the end, for a little margin, we won it, we did it... we have done something incredible. Manchester City’s Jack Grealish poses with the Premier League championship trophy, the fourth consecutive won by City. “If I landed here tomorrow and they would say that in the next seven years, you will win six Premier Leagues, I would say ‘are you crazy?’. “It’s the Premier League, it’s the toughest one. This is the toughest for many reasons, the lack of recovery.”