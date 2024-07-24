Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has poured cold water on reports linking Kevin De Bruyne with a move away from the club amid speculation the Belgian midfielder may depart for Saudi Arabia. De Bruyne, whose contract expires in 2025, said last month that he is not ruling out a move but Guardiola believes there will be no major changes to the squad before the end of the transfer window, which closes August 30.

The coach explains: “Kevin is not going. “I am delighted with the squad for many years. I don’t know what will happen in the market, if someone leaves, we will talk about that. “But 85-95 percent we [will] have the same squad. We’ve made an impact in the market [over the years] and every situation is different.