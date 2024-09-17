Mbappe moved from PSG to Real Madrid ahead of the 2024/25 season to strengthen the Spanish club’s attacking threats that already sport the likes of Brazil’s Vinicius Jr, Endrick and Rodrygo.

Brazilian yster Neymar claims Frenchman Kylian Mbappe made his life a living hell when they played together at Paris St. Germain and his countrymen at Real Madrid moet wys raak.

Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup with France as an 18-year-old, is one of the stars of the game and has joined the Galacticos in the quest of winning his first Champions League title, after failing to do so with PSG.

Neymar and Mbappe won four Ligue 1 titles together, but according to journalist Cyril Hanouna, the two never got along.

Hanouna tells Europe 1: “The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappe. Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappe to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell.”