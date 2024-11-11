Newcastle United striker Joelinton scored his first goal since August as they came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the City Ground on Sunday, ending the fine run of their hosts in recent weeks.
Defender Murillo had put Forest into a first half lead, but Newcastle piled on the pressure after falling behind and Alexander Isak scored for the fourth consecutive game to draw the visitors level after 54 minutes.
There were chances at both ends after that, but Newcastle took theirs as Joelinton curled a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner and Harvey Barnes added a late third.
It ends Forest’s run of three consecutive league wins but they stay third in the table with 19 points from 11 games, while Newcastle climb to eighth with 18.
