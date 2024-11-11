Newcastle United striker Joelinton scored his first goal since August as they came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in their Premier League clash at the City Ground on Sunday, ending the fine run of their hosts in recent weeks.

Defender Murillo had put Forest into a first half lead, but Newcastle piled on the pressure after falling behind and Alexander Isak scored for the fourth consecutive game to draw the visitors level after 54 minutes.