Liverpool lost top spot in the Premier League to Manchester City last night, after playing to a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in their Round 9 clash.
The result leaves Arsenal four points behind the second-placed Reds, who were in pole position heading into the weekend, in third.
The Gunners twice took the lead with goals from Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino, with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah equalising for the Reds.
Saka klapped first in the ninth minute after running onto Ben White’s long ball, with Van Dijk and Merino both scoring with headers for a 2-1 scoreline at the break.
Salah, set up by Darwin Nunez, then tapped in the winner in the 82nd minute.