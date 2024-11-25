Liverpool took the lead from a Southampton error in the 30th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai pounced on a poor pass to score but the hosts equalised from a penalty.

Premier League leaders Liverpool beat bottom side Southampton 3-2 yesterday to build a sizeable eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City after Mohamed Salah led a second-half comeback for the visitors.

Adam Armstrong’s spot kick was saved but scored from the rebound shortly before half-time.

Southampton took a shock lead after the break when Mateus Fernandes finished off a sublime counter-attack but Salah made it 2-2 in the 65th minute when a clever touch from a lob helped the ball roll past the onrushing goalkeeper and into the net.

Southampton then conceded a penalty in the 83rd minute from a Yukinari Sugawara handball and Salah made no mistake from the spot as Liverpool sealed the three points.