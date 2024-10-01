Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is op sy laastes at the club, following Sunday’s 3-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford nogal. The defeat left United in 12th place on the log after two wins from six games - this after finishing eighth last season - their swakste Premier League term ever.

And fans and former players het nou genoeg gehad van Dutch coach Ten Hag. Following their latest embarrassment, ex-defender Rio Ferdinand wants to know: “Where’s the pride man? I just don’t know. That fight don’t seem where it should be... “We were terrible. We were terrible to watch. It was a terrible kind of representation of who we are and what we are right now.”

PRIDE LOST: Rio Ferdinand Gary Neville also reckons something is wrong in the dressing room and after naming examples, he adds: Gary Neville: “There is no doubt that something is going wrong in that United dressing room.” RYK ‘N ROT: ex-Devil Neville Ex-goalkeeper Tim Howard, meanwhile, reckons the United squad isn’t good enough and tells NBC Sports: “They doubled-down on Ten Hag and backed him by bringing in more of his players. “When you look at the squad it’s not a brilliant squad...

“If you get rid of him [Ten Hag] then you have to dismantle this team he has created…” SWAK SQUAD: Tim Howard A number of fans on social media reckon Ten Hag must go, but the coach laat sak nie sy vlag nie and says of being axed: “We all made it together, this decision to stay together as ownership and leadership group in the summer. “We made the decision from a clear review on what we have to improve and how we want to construct the squad.”