Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is op sy laastes at the club, following Sunday’s 3-0 hammering at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford nogal.
The defeat left United in 12th place on the log after two wins from six games - this after finishing eighth last season - their swakste Premier League term ever.
And fans and former players het nou genoeg gehad van Dutch coach Ten Hag.
Following their latest embarrassment, ex-defender Rio Ferdinand wants to know: “Where’s the pride man? I just don’t know. That fight don’t seem where it should be...
“We were terrible. We were terrible to watch. It was a terrible kind of representation of who we are and what we are right now.”
Gary Neville also reckons something is wrong in the dressing room and after naming examples, he adds: Gary Neville: “There is no doubt that something is going wrong in that United dressing room.”
Ex-goalkeeper Tim Howard, meanwhile, reckons the United squad isn’t good enough and tells NBC Sports: “They doubled-down on Ten Hag and backed him by bringing in more of his players.
“When you look at the squad it’s not a brilliant squad...
“If you get rid of him [Ten Hag] then you have to dismantle this team he has created…”
A number of fans on social media reckon Ten Hag must go, but the coach laat sak nie sy vlag nie and says of being axed: “We all made it together, this decision to stay together as ownership and leadership group in the summer.
“We made the decision from a clear review on what we have to improve and how we want to construct the squad.”
With Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the league lying in wait, he adds: “I think we will get better and we need some time…”