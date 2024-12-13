‘Tis the the season of giving at the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture. Sports minister Gayton McKenzie announced yesterday that his department will be forwarding the cash-strapped South African Football Association (Safa) R5 million to cover Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players’ salaries over the festive season.

Earlier this month, it was revealed a number of Bafana Bafana players had not received their payments after doing duty in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the team booked their place in next year’s tournament in Morocco. The reasons given for Safa’s cash flow problems were debts and owing money to the tax man, while high travel bills during their Afcon and World Cup qualifying campaigns also contributed. Fortunately for Safa, minister McKenzie says: “We cannot allow players to go into this festive season without payment, especially since they have done the country proud.