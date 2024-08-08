Manchester United icon Andy Cole believes Rasmus Hojlund’s injury could be Joshua Zirkzee’s gain as they prepare for Saturday’s 4pm Community Shield clash against neighbours City at Wembley Stadium. New signing Zirkzee, 23, was handed the No.11 shirt earlier in the week and has not yet played for the Red Devils in pre-season since his arrival from Bologna in July for £35m.

The 21-year-old Hojlund, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury in a warm-up match against Arsenal and is sidelined for up to six weeks. With Jadon Sancho picked as striker for the rest of United’s pre-season matches, coach Erik ten Hag could unleash newbie Zirzkee against their cross-town rivals on Saturday. BACKING: Andy Cole (L) Cole thinks it’s a good idea, telling BetFred: “When a player is injured, it gives another an opportunity, and it all depends on whether they can take their chance. Zirkzee has to go in there and take his chance.