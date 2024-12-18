Phil Foden insists Manchester City’s players still believe in manager Pep Guardiola despite the painful loss against Manchester United that extended their dismal streak. Guardiola’s team have lost eight of their last 11 games in all competitions following the devastating 2-1 defeat in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Guardiola said after the game that he is "not good enough" as the worst crisis of his managerial career deepened. But Foden says: "We are still nowhere near our level, but I still believe that we are playing good enough to get points and results. "It's about remaining focused throughout the full 90 minutes, but we keep switching off at important times. We just need to get the focus right.