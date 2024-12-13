United travelled to Czech side FC Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League last night at in 12th place in the tournament after two wins and three draws in five matches.

Plzen are 13th with an identical record. United should, however, be in bigger ‘Whatsapp groups’ and O’Shea says of the team under Amorim: “In terms of a personality I really like [Amorim]. [But] it has to not be everything. You’re not going to get away with just being able to talk well in the media.

“You have to have the respect of the players when you go in and try and explain how you’re going to approach a certain team, why you’re going to do this today, why we were doing this last week and not doing it this week.

“You’re getting that balanced approach right and getting the belief into the group again, and you’re trying to do that when you’re changing four or five players a game because there’s fitness issues at the minute with the team.