Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee bagged two goals apiece as Manchester United thumped Everton 4-0 on Sunday in new manager Ruben Amorim’s first Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Rashford put United ahead in the 34th minute when he darted in to fire home Bruno Fernandes’ corner with a side-footed volley that sailed in off the outstretched foot of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The goal ignited Amorim’s team, who dominated the rest of the match, and Zirkzee doubled the lead in the 41st minute when Amad Diallo intercepted Jordan Pickford’s goal kick and the Dutch forward fired home Fernandes’ cross from close range.

Rashford completed his brace 20 seconds after half-time when he ran on to a through ball from Amad who caused Everton problems all afternoon.