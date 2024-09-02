BY SAM TOBIN Erling Haaland’s second successive hattrick propelled Manchester City to a 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday, maintaining the champions’ perfect start to the Premier League season.

The Norwegian striker missed an early chance but made no mistake with the second, calmly slotting past Alphonse Areola to put City ahead in the 10th minute after Bernardo Silva dispossessed Lucas Paqueta in midfield. West Ham equalised against the run of play after 18 minutes, when Ruben Dias deflected Jarrod Bowen’s cross into his own net, before Haaland restored City's lead on the half-hour mark, smashing a vicious shot beyond Areola from close range. Haaland almost turned provider in the 38th minute, playing a lovely cushioned pass into the path of youngster Rico Lewis. But the fullback blazed his shot over the bar.

Another three-goal haul, one year ago today, against Fulham 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iZz7eENZta — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 2, 2024 City yster Kevin De Bruyne nearly added a third just before the break as they threatened to extend their lead, but his free-kick from the edge of the box skimmed the roof of the net. West Ham almost levelled shortly after half-time through a quick break as Mohammed Kudus hit the post, with the chance galvanising the home crowd and West Ham’s players. But then Haaland secured the win with another cool finish in the 83rd minute, charging on to Matheus Nunes’ through ball and lifting his shot over Hammers substitute keeper Lukasz Fabianski.