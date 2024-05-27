Manchester United saved their best performance of a mediocre season to the very end as they upset Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to deprive their rivals of the double. With speculation swirling about the future of manager Erik ten Hag, United ripped up the form book as first-half goals from teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo proved enough for them to lift the trophy for a 13th time.

They had to endure a second-half siege, however, as City swarmed forward and a late goal by Jeremy Doku set up a nerve-shredding finale before United could celebrate their first FA Cup final triumph for eight years. Bruno and the boss! 🏆#MUFC || #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/NwY5F7SVuR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2024 Of the win, Garnacho says: “Incredible. Nobody believed in us. But we’re a team, all together. We fought, the game of our lives.” United coach Erik ten Hag’s future was clouded in uncertainty during the buildup to the game, with reports that the showpiece would be his last game in charge, whatever the outcome.