Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced in a shock decision on Friday that he will leave the club at the end of the season. Klopp, who took over at Anfield in 2015 and has returned the Reds back to one of European football's powerhouses, said he was "running out of energy".

The German led Liverpool to their first league title for 30 years in 2020 and to Champions League glory in 2019. Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the Premier League and the 56-year-old will be hoping to go out on a high by winning the title again.

🚨 BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp announces he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.pic.twitter.com/zaAOYEm7yb — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 26, 2024 ‘It’s a shock’ "I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time," Klopp said in an interview on Liverpool's website. “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.