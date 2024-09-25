Liverpool coach Arne Slot is expecting West Ham to stiek uit wild when they lock horns in the League Cup third round at Anfield (9pm) tonight.
Chelsea skeer’d the Hammers 3-0 in their Premier League London derby at the weekend, leaving coach Julen Lopetegui’s team in 14th place on the log with only one win from five matches.
The Reds, meanwhile, might tinker with their side a bit.
But Slot is not taking the game lightly, and says: “They [West Ham] had a tough start as well, they faced some strong opponents…
“They have a lot of good players and brought in a lot of good players as well that haven’t been implemented yet.
“They will come back stronger with all the quality they had and added and with a good manager as well, hopefully it will take a few days longer [and not happen tonight].”
