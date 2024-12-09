Manchester United’s weakness from set pieces was exploited again as they fell to a 3-2 Premier League defeat by Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday, continuing a rocky start under new coach Ruben Amorim.

Forest’s first win at Old Trafford in 30 years moves them up to fifth in the standings on 25 points, while United are in 13th place on 19 points after a disjointed display that featured some glaring defensive errors.

Of the swak performance, Amorim says: “Tough game in a tough moment, but we have to continue the job.”

Having conceded from two corners to Arsenal in a 2-0 defeat in midweek, United went behind from another corner within two minutes as Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic easily out-jumped Lisandro Martinez to head his first goal for the club.