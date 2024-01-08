Bafana coach Hugo Broos reckons Stellenbosch represents the perfect stilte voor die storm for Bafana Bafana ahead of their trip to Ivory Coast for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon). Broos and his Bafana squad pulled together in Stellies over the weekend, gearing up for the continental showpiece which starts this weekend.

South Africa are drawn in Group E with Namibia, Tunisia and Mali, who they tackle in their tournament opener next Thursday. Broos tells Bafana’s media of his squad stieking uit at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport until Wednesday: “It’s my first time here and I’m very happy because it is so quiet. RUSTIG: Bafana take a break ahead of Afcon ‘23 “It’s something we were looking for, somewhere you can train without people around you. “There are no people commenting on you for this and for that and I think we find it [peaceful] here.”

Broos, who won an Afcon title with Cameroon in 2017, adds of going for gold again: “It was a fantastic experience winning five-six years ago, I surely want to do it again…” Following a four-day break before heading into camp, the Belgian is convinced his manne are well rested, fit and honger as they enter the final stages of preparation. He says: “I’m very happy that all 23 players are here... [and] I have a feeling players want to start, train and prepare for Afcon. Yes, I have a good feeling [about this camp].”