BY MARTYN HERMAN Resurgent Arsenal romped to a 5-2 victory at capital rivals West Ham United in Saturday’s Premier League derby with all seven goals coming in a mind-boggling first half in the evening kickoff at the London Stadium.

Gabriel’s ninth-minute header opened the floodgates and Arsenal ran riot, with Leandro Trossard tapping in after 26 minutes before Martin Odegaard's penalty and Kai Havertz's cool finish in the space of a minute sent some home fans heading for the exits. West Ham responded almost immediately with Aaron Wan-Bissaka slotting home before a stunning free kick by Emerson offered hope of an unlikely comeback. But Arsenal were awarded a second penalty of the game in first-half stoppage and this time Bukayo Saka stepped up to dispatch his spot kick past Lukasz Fabianski.

By comparison the second half was something of an anti-climax as Arsenal cruised to the win that moved them up to second in the table before last night’s big match between log leaders Liverpool and Manchester City. Arsenal have now scored 13 goals in their last three games as they return to form in spectacular fashion after a slump which had some writing off their title chances. HAPPY: Coach Mikel Arteta Of the win, Arteta, whose side beat Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League last week, says: “I was happier with the first 30 minutes rather than the last 15 minutes of the first half that’s for sure.