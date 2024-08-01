Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been experiencing muscle discomfort, according to manager Pep Guardiola, after the Norwegian was substituted at halftime for the second straight match on their preseason tour of the United States.
City were beaten 4-1 on penalties by Barcelona after drawing 2-2 in Florida yesterday. Haaland was also replaced at half-time in their 3-2 loss to AC Milan in New York at the weekend.
And Guardiola says: “He’s got some niggles. He didn’t feel good. [It is] disturbing something, he doesn’t feel comfortable. Muscular niggles are not worth the risk. Sooner or later he has to take a step.
“To lose him for three weeks, that would be a problem as 60-70 percent of the squad are still on holiday.”
Premier League champions City play FA Cup winners Manchester United in the Community Shield on 10 August before beginning their league title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on 18 August.