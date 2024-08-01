Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been experiencing muscle discomfort, according to manager Pep Guardiola, after the Norwegian was substituted at halftime for the second straight match on their preseason tour of the United States.

City were beaten 4-1 on penalties by Barcelona after drawing 2-2 in Florida yesterday. Haaland was also replaced at half-time in their 3-2 loss to AC Milan in New York at the weekend.