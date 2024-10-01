With stalwarts Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri already out ahead of their Champions League trip to Slovakian team Slovan Bratislava tonight at 9pm, coach Pep Guardiola revealed that Haaland also suffered some niggles in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle over the weekend.

The Manchester City injury curse seems to have struck again en die keer is dit die grootste gun, Erling Haaland, battling a niggle.

But while their gevaarlike driemanskap are on the mend, last season’s star player Phil Foden is back after recovering from a virus and is getting back to his beste again.

After starting against Newcastle, following a spell on the bench since his return, Guardiola says: “It was a long time that he [Foden] was out…

“He was the best player in the league last season, he’s been out but [against Newcastle] he played the best minutes. I would say he was really good and dynamic and I’m happy step-by-step he is coming back.”