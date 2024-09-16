Brazilian Gabriel Magalhães’ second-half header earned Arsenal a crucial 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in a feisty north London derby on Sunday to keep pace with early Premier League leaders Manchester City. Spurs started sharper, and David Raya was forced into early saves before Arsenal fought their way into the contest, although Jurrien Timber was perhaps fortunate to avoid a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Pedro Porro in the first half.

The game was breathless but low on quality in front of goal until Arsenal punished Spurs from a corner, Gabriel escaping from Cristian Romero and powering a header past Guglielmo Vicario from close range in the 64th minute. 🎶 One-nil to The Arsenal 🎶



Enjoy the highlights from our third successive north London derby win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 👇 pic.twitter.com/ppJ2XDHLd4 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2024 Arsenal withstood some late pressure from Spurs to secure the win, which puts them on 10 points, two behind champions City ahead of their trip to the Etihad next Sunday, while Spurs have four points from four games. Of scoring the winner in the derby, Man of the Match Gabriel – who has now scored 15 goals for Arsenal with 10 of them coming through headers – says: “I’m so happy, it was a difficult game and it’s so hard to win here.