The South African Broadcasting Corporation on Friday announced they had reached a deal to show the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, as well as future Caf competitions. The tournament, which kicks off next week, was initially scheduled to be held over June and July last year, but was postponed due to concerns over Summer weather conditions in the Ivory Coast.

BREAKING NEWS: The SABC has secured the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Ivory Coast starting on the 13th January. pic.twitter.com/fH9xjJwsR2 — SABC News (@SABCNews) January 5, 2024 The deal comes as rival broadcaster SuperSport faces criticism after an unverified statement was posted on social media — and was reported widely — saying they hadn’t secured the broadcasting rights for Africa’s premier international competition. SuperSport are reportedly still in negotiations to broadcast the tournament.

“The SABC has secured the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Ivory Coast starting on the 13th January,” the broadcaster said in a statement on Friday. “With the local PSL season taking a break for the next six weeks, SABC Sport will be offering its audiences and commercial partners the live experience of all 52 matches of Afcon 2023, in which the South African National team, Bafana Bafana, will be participating,” the statement added. “In addition, SABC Sport has also acquired the live matches for the rest of the Caf events, which includes all 150 matches of Afcon 2025 qualifiers, all the 32 matches of Caf CHAN 2024, all matches of Caf Champions League 2023/24, all the matches of Caf Confederation Cup 2023/24, all the matches of the Caf Africa Women’s Cup of Nations 2024, all matches of Caf Women’s Champions League 2024, and all the matches of Caf Super Cup 2024.”

African football’s governing body had come under criticism in recent years over its failure to secure broadcasting rights for its tournament, and was often left in an embarrassing situation where games were often streamed for free on Facebook or YouTube. Before taking office as Caf president, Patrice Motsepe promised to address that, and with the SABC getting the rights to show all Caf competitions, it seems like the South African billionaire has delivered on that promise. The SABC’s deal also comes a day after Caf announced that the winners of Afcon will receive a record $7 million (R130 million).