A poor game which had been marred by security and crowd issues, forcing a 82-minute delay, was decided by a quality finish from Martinez – his fifth goal of the tournament.

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium early on Monday morning.

The win was the third straight major tournament title for Argentine following their 2021 Copa victory and their triumph in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐀 𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀, 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍! 🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/F1z1GMMRsB — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 15, 2024

The CHAMPIONS party from inside 🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/xYYUMwroAb — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) July 16, 2024

There were tears before the celebrations though with Argentina captain Lionel Messi going off injured in the 66th minute watching the rest of the game distraught on the bench, while there was an emotional farewell for Angel Di Maria in his final game for the national team.

For Colombia, whose only title came in the 2001 Copa America, it was a disappointing night when little seemed to work for Nestor Lorenzo’s team.