BY MARTYN HERMAN Replacing Kop idol Jurgen Klopp at Anfield looked to many like mission impossible for Dutchman Arne Slot when he was named as the German’s successor in May.

Now the appointment looks like a masterstroke halfway through his maiden Premier League campaign. Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Sunday put Slot’s side eight points clear of surprise second-placed side Nottingham Forest and 14 ahead of champions Manchester City. They have lost only once in all competitions this season and Slot can look back on an almost perfect 2024.

His Feyenoord side were unbeaten in the league from the turn of the year to when he left as they finished runners-up to PSV Eindhoven. The only side to get the better of Liverpool this season are Nottingham Forest and the way Slot’s side have ended the year, a 20th title for the club now looks in their grasp. He says of his run in 2024: “Compliments to Nottingham Forest. They were the one.”

The 46-year-old has benefited hugely from Mo Salah having what promises to be his best-ever season at Liverpool despite the ongoing saga of the Egyptian’s contract talks. SUPER YEAR: Coach Arne Slot Salah’s goal on Sunday took his tally for the season to 20 and his two assists mean he has been involved in 30 goals in 18 Premier League games for Liverpool. The 32-year-old Salah has been involved in 52 goals in all competitions in 2024 (29 goals, 23 assists), which is more than any other player in Europe’s big five leagues.