Netherlands have been through a renewal process after analysing their poor performance in the first round at the European Championship, according to striker Memphis Depay.

The Dutch had a thorough post-mortem after losing their final group game last Tuesday against Austria, a result that dropped them to third in the group, sending them through to a Round-of-16 clash with Romania in Munich today at 6pm.

And Depay says: “The tournament is only starting now.