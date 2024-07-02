BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM
Netherlands have been through a renewal process after analysing their poor performance in the first round at the European Championship, according to striker Memphis Depay.
The Dutch had a thorough post-mortem after losing their final group game last Tuesday against Austria, a result that dropped them to third in the group, sending them through to a Round-of-16 clash with Romania in Munich today at 6pm.
And Depay says: “The tournament is only starting now.
“We must ensure that we learn from our mistakes. We had discussions and criticised each other and it is normal that there is friction if the results do not go as you want them to go. It’s logical that there will be irritations.
“But that’s behind us now. There’s a good spirit in the group and we are looking forward.”
In tonight’s other Round of 16 clash, Austria and Turkey lock horns at 9pm.
Unbelievable. 🥹🧡#NothingLikeOranje #CreateHistory pic.twitter.com/ufViZusezK— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 25, 2024