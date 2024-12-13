Cape Town City captain Thami Mkhize knows they are in a tight spot at the moment after just two wins from eight matches in the PSL so far this season.

Therefore, they’ve been working their gatte af behind the scenes to fight the team out of trouble and to improve on their 13th place in the Premiership.

Last time out, the Citizens were beaten 1-0 by Sekhukhune United. Before that they got a 3-2 pak op their brood against Golden Arrows.

As they gear up for their final away match of the year against Chippa United at 5.45pm tomorrow, Mkhize says: “The focus is on where we are now and achieving results. We genuinely care about this club, and everyone is putting in the hard work to get things right. It’s challenging, but we must stay united.”