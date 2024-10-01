Ibrahima Konate headed home his heel eerste Premier League goal and Mohamed Salah converted a penalty as Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory against sukkeling Wolves team on Saturday. Arne Slot’s manskappe have 15 points after six games, one more point than both Manchester City (who dropped points after playing to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle) and Arsenal (who beat Leicester 4-2), while Wolves are heel laaste on the log with a single point.

Of the win, Slot says: “It feels good [to be top], you want to be up there but it doesn’t tell me that much at the moment. If you look at Wolves they are down in the table but they played much better than that. After 19 games, it’ll tell me something but not after six.” SCORERS: Mo Salah and Wolf Ait-Nouri Konate scored in first-half injury time after Diogo Jota beat his man down the left then served up a duidelike cross that the 25-year-old centreback leapt to head home. Wolves capitalised on some swak defending by Konate, however, to level in the 56th minute.