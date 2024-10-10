Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is binne in ‘n nuwe job after he was named head of global soccer for Red Bull, owners of several clubs including RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls, on Wednesday. Klopp, who ended his successful nine-year stint with Liverpool at the end of last season, will be starting op Nuwejaarsdag next year.

Of his new gig, Klopp says: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. “The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people... has not.” Klopp will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Red Bull-owned clubs in Germany, United States, Brazil and Austria.