BY LORI EWING Manchester City’s misery continued with a shock 4-0 Premier League rout by Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat marked the first time in Pep Guardiola’s dazzling managerial career that he has lost five games in a row across all competitions. James Maddison scored twice in the span of seven first-half minutes, while Pedro Porro netted shortly after the break and Brennan Johnson added a fourth goal deep in added time to end City’s club record run of 52 consecutive home matches unbeaten in all competitions. City remain second in the table on 23 points, while Spurs climbed to sixth on 19 points after 12 games.

Guardiola, who signed a fresh two-year deal last week, told reporters: “In this moment we are fragile defensively... “In eight years we have never lived this kind of situation. Now we have to live it and break it, winning the next games, especially the next one. Now we see things in one way, maybe in a few weeks we see it differently.” SCORED TWO: James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur's Spanish defender Pedro Porro (R) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder James Maddison and teammates after scoring his team third goal. It was City’s most lopsided loss in their history at Etihad, and their three consecutive league losses are also a first during Guardiola’s eight-plus seasons as boss.

Of the win, Maddison who celebrated his 28th birthday with a brace, said: “These are rare days, to come to the champions and especially City considering how they have dominated over the last few years in Europe as well. “To come home with four-nil is special, these are the days you remember and I think it’s important we enjoy it.” City next host Feyenoord in the Champions League tomorrow night before crossing swords with log leaders Liverpool in the league this weekend, while Spurs welcome Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.