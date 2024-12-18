A club statement reads: “Both the club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested.

“Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.”

Mudryk, who joined Chelsea in January 2023 for an initial fee of £62 million, has struggled for first-team opportunities this season and has largely been used as a substitute in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old Mudryk issued his own statement, reading: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance.