Chelsea must shake off the 2-1 Boxing Day loss to Fulham that snapped a nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and go for the win at Ipswich Town tonight at 9.45pm, says manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca took Chelsea’s third loss in the campaign in his stride on Friday, saying every game in the competition is complicated.

He explains: “We never thought that we’d win every game... it’s just a matter of how we react.

“You need to go again no matter the result.”