BY CHIRANJIT OJHA
Chelsea must shake off the 2-1 Boxing Day loss to Fulham that snapped a nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and go for the win at Ipswich Town tonight at 9.45pm, says manager Enzo Maresca.
Maresca took Chelsea’s third loss in the campaign in his stride on Friday, saying every game in the competition is complicated.
He explains: “We never thought that we’d win every game... it’s just a matter of how we react.
“You need to go again no matter the result.”
Maresca says newly-promoted Ipswich were doing well under manager Kieran McKenna, who led the club through back-to-back promotions to the Championship and the Premier League, adding: “We have a bad feeling about the last game... hopefully we can come back with three points.
Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat on Thursday was their first at home to neighbours Fulham since 1979.