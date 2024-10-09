Stellies FC will pak ‘n lange again to Durban for their Round of 16 Carling Knockout Cup clash against AmaZulu next week. Coach Steve Barker’s men will take the field away from home on the back of a heartbreaking 3-1 MTN8 final loss to Orlando Pirates also in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

Stellies enter the match against AmaZulu as the reigning champions, with last season’s player of the tournament Devin Titus and his teammates looking to hold on to their gold. On Monday’s last 16 draw cooked up some interesting matchups, with coach Eric Tinkler’s Cape Town City hosting Royal AM in their clash next week. The two teams also met in the first league match of the season, with Royal AM scoring a late equaliser (1-1).

Meanwhile, Stellies also confirmed the dates of their Confederation Cup group-stage clashes on Monday. They will kick off their Group B campaign away to Mali’s Stade Malien on November 27 and will also face Morocco’s RS Berkane and Angola’s CD Lunda. CARLING KNOCKOUT CUP LAST 16 The #CarlingKnockout draw is complete ✅



Here are the Round of 16 matches 👇



Venues, dates and kick-off times to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/Z44kF060QF — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 8, 2024 SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs

Richards Bay v Sekhukhune United AmaZulu v Stellies FC Polokwane City v Marumo Gallants

Cape Town City v Royal AM TS Galaxy v Chippa Orlando Pirates v Magesi FC