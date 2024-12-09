Cape Town City City coach Eric Tinkler says “football can be cruel” at times, after his team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sekhkhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The Citizens were gunned down by a 60th minute penalty scored by Keletso Makgalwa and Tinkler says: “Football can be cruel sometimes… we were by far the better team [in the match].

“We should have had at least two goals in the first half. At half-time I was very happy with the performance and then we lost on a penalty in the second half. It was probably one of our better performances, but we ended up on the losing side.”

City next travel to Chippa United this weekend.