BY RYAN WILLIAMS
Cape Town City City coach Eric Tinkler says “football can be cruel” at times, after his team suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sekhkhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
The Citizens were gunned down by a 60th minute penalty scored by Keletso Makgalwa and Tinkler says: “Football can be cruel sometimes… we were by far the better team [in the match].
“We should have had at least two goals in the first half. At half-time I was very happy with the performance and then we lost on a penalty in the second half. It was probably one of our better performances, but we ended up on the losing side.”
City next travel to Chippa United this weekend.
WEEKEND’S PSL RESULTS
Sekhukhune United 1 CT City 0, Gallants 3 Magesi 1, TS Galaxy 1 AmaZulu 0, Richards Bay 0 SuperSport Utd 1, Polokwane City X Kaizer Chiefs X