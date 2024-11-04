It was a hartseer naweek for the Cape’s PSL clubs, as both Cape Town City and Stellies FC were knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup.
Coach Eric Tinkler’s Citizens were the first to march out of the tournament, when they were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Richards Bay after their quarterfinal clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday finished goalless.
Thami Mkhize missed the Citizens’ third shot in the shootout, before Siyabonga Dube’s missed the hosts’ fourth shot to make it level again.
But after Moses Mthembu scored with the Bay’s sixth shot, City youngster Kayden Francis failed to find the back of the net for the visitors.
On Sunday, it was the turn of coach Steve Barker’s defending champions Stellies FC.
After beating Marumo Gallants in the league 1-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Thursday thanks to a goal from Thabo Moloisane, the two teams went to Bloemfontein for the cup clash.
It’s there, at the Petrus Molemela Stadium, where Gallants caused a bit of an aardbewing, beating Stellies with a Siyabulale Shai strike in the 17th minute.
Joining Richards Bay and Gallants in the semifinals are Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 with Iqraam Rayners scoring twice and Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau also klapping, and Magesi FC who beat TS Galaxy 1-0 thanks to a goal by Lehlegonolo Mokone.