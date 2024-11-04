It was a hartseer naweek for the Cape’s PSL clubs, as both Cape Town City and Stellies FC were knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup. Coach Eric Tinkler’s Citizens were the first to march out of the tournament, when they were beaten 5-4 on penalties by Richards Bay after their quarterfinal clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday finished goalless.

Thami Mkhize missed the Citizens’ third shot in the shootout, before Siyabonga Dube’s missed the hosts’ fourth shot to make it level again. But after Moses Mthembu scored with the Bay’s sixth shot, City youngster Kayden Francis failed to find the back of the net for the visitors. GONE: Stellies lost to Gallants On Sunday, it was the turn of coach Steve Barker’s defending champions Stellies FC.