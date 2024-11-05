Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says he apologised to former coach Erik ten Hag after he was axed from his position last week. The Dutchman was sacked last Monday with United languishing 14th in the table and Fernandes says: “Whenever you see a manager go you have to take some of the blame on yourself, it is because the team is not doing so well. It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players.

“I spoke to [Ten Hag] and apologised to him. I wasn’t scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible.” Fernandes broke that goal- scoring duck in the first league match without Ten Hag, scoring from the spot in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday in interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first league game in charge. With Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo equalising with a superb volley, Van Nistelrooy says of the result: “We’re early in and the performances, with the spirit the players showed, is a foundation to build on... then football qualities will come out.