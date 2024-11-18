Bafana Bafana are in the Mother City for the first time in nine years and coach Hugo Broos wants a ware Kaapse jol when they host South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow night. Broos and his charges already qualified for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco next year and will be out to cement top spot in their final Group K match against their fourth-placed visitors.

Coming off a 2-o win over Uganda, who are the other team that qualified from the group, Broos says of their visit to Cape Town: “If you can win 2-0 in Uganda, then you have to win in South Africa against South Sudan. “That is the normalest thing. You can imagine, it will not be nice from our side if we lose that game. “I heard there will be a good crowd at the stadium and we will try to give something to our supporters by winning against South Sudan.”